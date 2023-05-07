Chelsea Track and Field Competes at Golden Triangle

The Chelsea track and field teams competed in Saline’s annual Golden Triangle meet which featured teams from all over the state in a regional type format.

The top six finishers in each event earned medals at the meet.

Sofia DeMea led the Bulldogs with a second-place finish in the 3200 with a PR of 11:54.73 and moved her into the Chelsea All-Time Top 10 for the 3200.

Carly Grabarczyk finished sixth in the 100 out of 109 participants to medal for the Bulldogs, while Natalia DeMea set a PR in the Elite 3200 run for a sixth-place finish with a time of 11:19.67.

Madeline Collins just missed a medal spot with a seventh-place finish in the high jump with a PR of 4’10” and also set a PR in the in the long jump with a 14’10”.

Kennedy Anderson finished eighth in the long jump with a PR and Seren Angus was eighth in the 3200 with a season-best time.

Andrew Sherwood led the boys with a fourth-place finish in the 100, while Nick Spruce was sixth in the 400 with a PR.

Leo Swager medaled with a sixth-place finish in the 3200, while the 4x800 relay team of Jackson Dell, Beckett Boos, Bram Hartsuff, and Zebedee Swager was fifth.

The 4x100 relay team of Regan Plank, Caden Steele, Johnathan Turnbow, and Sherwood was ninth.