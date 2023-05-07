Chelsea Soccer Rolls Past Ypsilanti

The Chelsea soccer team bounced back after an early week loss to take down Ypsilanti 8-1 Wednesday May 3.

Grace Ratliff, Kate Krugh, Emma Ruskiewicz, and Caroline Knight each scored first-half goals ad the Bulldogs built a 4-1 lead.

The second half was much the same for Chelsea with Kloi Milliken scoring a pair of goals, while Knight scored her second of the game and Addy Sinkwitts found the net for the Bulldogs for the 8-1 win.

Allie Perry, Ella Day, and Ratliff picked up assists for Chelsea.

Freshman Ava Reyes made her first varsity start in net for the Bulldogs and picked up the win.

Chelsea fell to 4-3 in the SEC White with a 3-0 loss to the Maples. The Bulldogs could not get much going offensively as the Maples took down Chelsea for the second time this season.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-4 overall on the season.