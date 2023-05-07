Chelsea Golfers Second at Lakes of Taylor

The Chelsea golf team had another strong showing at the Lakes of Taylor Invite with a second-place finish.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 324 to finish behind Bloomfield Hills with 311.

Jack Murray led Chelsea with a round of 73 to earn medalist honors at the event.

Brin Tillman continued his strong play of late with a round of 78, while William Wilhelm shot 83. Richard Montoye finished with 90 and Ethan Racine 92 for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea cruised past Jackson 151-181 in a SEC match at Inverness earlier in the week.

Murray again led the way with a round of 36, followed by Wilhelm and Tillman each with 37.

Barrett Krueger shot 41, Montoye 43, and Racine 48.