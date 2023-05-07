Chelsea Baseball Drops Four of Five

It was a rough week for the Chelsea baseball team as the Bulldogs dropped four of five games to fall two games back in the SEC White standings.

The Bulldogs took on Tecumseh for the top spot in the White Wednesday and things looked promising when Chelsea took down the Indians 4-0 behind the arm of Lucas Dawson.

Dawson was dominant on the mound, striking out 12 and allowing just three hits in the complete game win.

While the offense could muster just five hit, the Bulldogs took advantage of two Tecumseh errors for runs and it was enough to take the opener.

Dawson had a double and Jimmy Sciackitano had a hit and rbi for the Bulldogs. Gabe Anstead, Will McCalla, and Hunter Sciackitano also had hits.

Chelsea lead 4-3 after four in the second game on a rbi-single by Dominic Searl and an error by Tecumseh.

The Indians would tie it with a run in the fifth and took the lead for good with two in the sixth and two in the seventh for the 8-4 win.

Searl finished with two hits and two rbi, while Gabe Anstead finished with two hits. Dawson added a hit and rbi, while J. Sciackitano and H. Sciackitano each had a hit and run scored.

Tecumseh broke open a tie game with four runs in the fifth to take the third game 6-2.

Max Herter and McCalla each had a hit and rbi, while Anstead and Dawson each had a hit and run scored.

Chelsea then dropped a pair of games to Ann Arbor Pioneer 7-3 and 14-4 Saturday.

The Bulldogs fell behind 4-0 but scored three in the fourth to cut the lead to 4-3.

Pioneer would pull away with three runs in the sixth to take the opener.

Dawson picked up a pair of hits, while Anstead and Herter each had one.

Pioneer took a 9-0 lead in the fourth and wouldn’t look back as the Bulldogs dropped their fourth straight.

Dawson and Jacob Sisler each had a hit and rbi, while H. Sciackitano and McCalla each had a hit.

The Bulldogs fell to 14-10 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



