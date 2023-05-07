Saline Golfers Second at Jackson Area Invite

The Saline golf team had a strong showing at the Jackson Area Invitational Friday with a second-place finish.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 323, just two strokes behind first-place Jackson Lumen Christi.

Zeb Siegel led the Hornets with a round of 78, while Brian Kang shot 81. Giuseppe Giacalone and Will Winslow each shot 82 and Harper Hummel 85.

Saline struggled at Monroe as they split a pair of SEC matches. They fell to Bedford 166-181 and clipped the Trojans 181-182.

Giacalone fired a 43 to lead the Hornets with Cullen Ellis right behind with 45.

Nick Niethammer shot 46, Ryan Terris 47, Peyton Widen and Siegel each with 50.

The Hornets are in a three-way tie for the top spot in the SEC Red with Bedford and Skyline, with a big home match with the Eagles Thursday at Brookside.