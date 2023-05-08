Help Build a Bulldog Future!

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) is kicking off its second annual "Grad Year Fundraising Campaign" with a goal of raising $8,000. The campaign began on May 1 and closes on June 4 - Graduation Day for Chelsea’s class of 2023.

The Grad Year Fundraiser celebrates the Class of '23 and all future Chelsea School District graduates. It provides families and friends a unique opportunity to recognize the achievements of this year’s graduates while also supporting academic excellence for all those Bulldogs that follow in their footsteps. A suggested donation of $23 celebrates a current or future Bulldog graduate and will be used to fund educator grants and student scholarships.

During the 2022-2023 school year, CEF funded $47,800 in grants that helped support the creative endeavors of the Chelsea School District educators. These grants funded a wide variety of initiatives at every level of the student experience, from early learning to high school leadership. They spanned from social emotional learning support to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) topics to literacy support, and beyond.

Kim Eder, Beach Middle School Art Teacher, featuring 6th through 8th-grade art on display at the Donor Appreciation Event at Robin Hills. Photo Courtesy Julia Applegate.

Mike Kapolka, Chelsea School District Superintendent, shared his sentiments, "The continued creativity of the Chelsea Educational Foundation to support our students is nothing short of amazing. The CEF's vision and mission of supporting students and staff with scholarships and grants continues to be one major reason why our continued partnership is so special, as they directly and positively impact the lives of our Bulldogs."

In addition to educator grants, CEF will award scholarships to many deserving Chelsea graduates at their Class Night ceremony on June 2.

CHS Geometry Club elective class project funded by CEF, on Display at the Donor Appreciation Event at Robin Hills. Photo Courtesy Julia Applegate.

"The strength of the Chelsea School District is put on full display every year when we review our scholarship applicant essays. We are thrilled to announce we will be awarding $47,500 to this year’s scholarship recipients,” said Amy Forehand, President of Chelsea Education Foundation. “The Grad Year Fundraiser is a critical ingredient in our ability to support and grow with the Chelsea School District.”

Help Build a Bulldog Future, Support the Class of 2023 and your Future Bulldog Graduate by donating at this link 23GradYear For more information, contact Katie Hepler, Vice President vicepresident@chelseaeducationfoundation.org.

Chelsea Education Foundation congratulates the Class of '23 and extends its gratitude to all those who will help CEF meet their 2023 Grad Year Fundraising goal of $8,000. CEF board members and volunteers will be in attendance at Class Night, be sure to stop by to help celebrate the Class of '23. Go Bulldogs!

Chelsea Education Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for a broad spectrum of educational activities benefiting the students of the Chelsea School District. Since 1990, they have donated $1.2 million to support grants and scholarships that have benefited 52,000 students throughout the Chelsea School District. Chelsea Education Foundation's mission is to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the District and by providing scholarships to District Graduates. For more information, visit www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org.