CPD Weekly Report 05-09-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-1796

Location: 800 block of Moore Dr.

Date: May 7, 2023

Time: 2:44 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Moore Dr. for the report of a larceny from an auto complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that he had parked his vehicle in his driveway on May 6th at approximately 4:40 pm, and when he got back in the vehicle on May 7th at approximately 9:10 am he noticed his fuel gauge was on empty. The complainant stated that when he parked his vehicle the previous day, he remembered noticing that his fuel gauge said he had a half tank. There was no visible damage to the vehicle, and nothing else was found to be missing from the vehicle. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads.

#####

Incident #: 23-1801

Location: 700 block of N. Main St.

Date: May 7, 2023

Time: 6:55 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation. The officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver. The driver advised the officer that he did not have a license to operate a vehicle currently. The driver, a 59-year-old Chelsea man, was issued a misdemeanor traffic violation for driving on a suspended license. The driver was released from the scene without further incident and ordered to appear in court.