Chelsea Determines Course for Revitalization with Main Street Park Alliance

A significant stride toward a transformative development agreement was taken on Friday, May 5, as the City of Chelsea inked a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA). This milestone signifies both parties' commitment to collaboratively engineer a plan to breathe new life into the historic Federal Screw Works site.

The announcement came in a release from D&B Strategic Marketing and reads in part: “At the May 1 City Council meeting, Community Development Director Adrianna Jordan addressed the council with the background work done by City staff and attorneys “to draft a non-binding Letter of Intent related to the roles and responsibilities of MSPA and the City of Chelsea relative to site remediation, park development, and milestones triggering transfer of ownership from MSPA to the City of Chelsea. Execution of this LOI not only helps define the aforementioned items but also provides good faith reassurance to outside agencies that are committing funds going towards site cleanup. If the City Council approves this LOI, it is the intention of MSPA and the City to begin drafting a development agreement over the next few months.” Council passed the motion to approve.”

Mayor Jane Pacheco shared, "We are excited to take this next step with MSPA and continue to demonstrate our commitment to the project with additional legal, environmental, and city staff resources. It is wonderful to see the progress build."

Federal Screw Works was an automotive supplier manufacturing various metal components from 1917 to 2005. The company contributed significantly to the war effort during WWII. The factory’s contribution to the war was such that the military awarded the employees and company for their work. Through the almost 90 years of manufacturing on the site, the ground became contaminated.

Since its closing, various developers have considered the property. However, the challenges of converting a blighted manufacturing site to commercial and/or residential proved too expensive. The current concept is for a simpler renovation—a public park in downtown Chelsea.

MSPA Board Member Joe Ziolkowski said, "We believe that through our strong public-private partnership (PPP) we will transform a previously blighted site into a dynamic park for the entire community to enjoy for many years. MSPA is grateful for its partners, particularly the City of Chelsea, and looks forward to a productive PPP relationship and outcome that will positively impact our community and serve as a model for other communities."

To learn more or demonstrate support by donating $5, visit MainStreetPark.org.