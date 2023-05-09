Coming Home: Chelsea schools has a new Athletic Director and Assistant Principal

The Chelsea School District has found their replacement for former Athletic Director and high school assistant principal Brad Bush and he’s a graduate of Chelsea High School.

In an important decision at the May 8 CSD Board of Education meeting; the board approved the hiring of Matt Cunningham as the Assistant Principal/Athletic Director.

In his recommendation, CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka said 63 people applied for the position that was left open due to Bush resigning and moving on to a new career opportunity. Cunningham has Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations, Master of Arts in Education: Sports Administration, and a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University.

Kapolka said references for Cunningham spoke very positively and said he was a natural leader. Cunningham is a 2003 graduate of Chelsea High School.

Kapolka said, “They said Matt was promoted pretty quickly and was a very smart guy who easily wins over a room that he is leading. His references also said he is very inquisitive and he is able to learn anything. They acknowledged that he was able to determine facts quickly with background as an attorney.”

Cunningham has been serving as Athletic Director at Saint Xavier University in Chicago. Previously, he was an Assistant Athletics Director and Head Baseball Coach at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. He played baseball while attending Wayne State.

Kapolka said to the board, “We are really, really excited to bring Matt home.”

Noting he has big shoes to fill, school board member Jason Eyster said Cunningham is a great candidate and an exciting hire.