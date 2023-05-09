Possible Drink Tampering Incident Under Investigation by Chelsea Police Department

Chief Kazyak of the Chelsea Police Department has released an official statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the unsettling incident at a local establishment.

“The Chelsea Police Department is currently investigating an incident that occurred on Saturday April 29, 2023 at the Ugly Dog Distillery, 218 S. Main St. A 40-year-old Chelsea resident reported that after taking a sip from her drink, she was not able to walk or stand, and she ‘blacked out.’ The female was taken home by her husband, where her condition worsened. She was then transported to a local hospital for treatment and eventually released. The victim and her husband believe that something may have been put in her drink to cause her to react the way she did.

“The Chelsea Police Department are following up on all leads and The Ugly Dog Distillery is fully cooperating with this ongoing investigation.

“The Chelsea Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind the public on a few safety tips:

Always keep your drinks in sight.

Never accept a drink from someone you do not know.

If you have any adverse reactions while drinking any beverage, immediately seek medical attention.

“The Chelsea Police is asking for anyone with any information on this incident to please contact Officer Tom Gilbreath at (734) 475-9122 ext. 107. If you wish to remain anonymous you can leave your tip at (734) 475-9122 and select option 7.”