Chelsea Softball Cruises to Sweep of Jackson

The Chelsea softball team made quick work of Jackson in a SEC White doubleheader Monday, coming away with a pair of 15-0 wins.

The Bulldogs improved to 9-0 in the SEC White with a huge game at Saline Wednesday with the SEC Red leading Hornets.

Chelsea wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard as the scored 13 times in the first inning with the help of eight walks and six hit batters by Vikings pitching.

Emilee Underwood tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out eight. She also continued her hot hitting at the plate with two hits, including a home run and six rbi's.

Anna Reisner had two hits, including a and a rbi, while Jenna Ouellette had a triple and rbi, and Megan McCalla a double and rbi.

The second game was much the same with the Bulldogs scoring 15 runs in the first inning with the help of 13 walks and four hit batters by Jackson.

Chelsea had just four hits to go along with all the walks.

Madison Kay had a double and two rbi, while Kaydee Absher had a double and rbi. Piper Diesing had a double and run scored, and Samantha Dark a hit and two runs scored.

Charlotte Diesing allowed one hit and struck out seven for the win.