School of Choice in the Chelsea School District

The Chelsea School District is getting the word out on School of Choice.

The school of choice application for enrollment in the Chelsea School District for the 2023-2024 school year is available now through Tuesday, June 6.

According to the district, a “schools of choice program provides students with additional enrollment opportunities, which range from allowing students to determine which school within the resident district they will enroll, to allowing non-resident students to enroll in a district other than their own.”

CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka told the Sun Times News the district participates in a limited school of choice format.

“This means the CSD offers one application window during which families can apply to attend as a school of choice student for the following fall,” said Kapolka in an email. “Each year, the district looks at our current enrollment and estimates the number of students we can accept for school of choice slots. A minimum of one student in each grade level from Young Fives/Kindergarten through 12th grade will be available.”

CSD said, “Non-resident students eligible to apply for the available openings must reside in a school district located in either the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (ISD): Ann Arbor, Dexter, Lincoln, Manchester, Milan, Saline Area Schools, Whitmore Lake, Willow Run, and Ypsilanti, or in a school district in one of the ISDs contiguous to Washtenaw County, including Monroe, Lenawee, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Oakland, and Wayne County.”

Also, parents are responsible for providing transportation to and from school each day.

These are a few of the details. For more information and to complete the school of choice application, visit website:

https://www.chelsea.k12.mi.us/about-us/school-of-choice