Chelsea Snaps Skid with Three-Game Sweep of Jackson

The Chelsea baseball team kept its slim SEC White title hopes alive with a three-game sweep of Jackson this week.

Chelsea sits at 9-3 in the White, two games behind league leading Tecumseh at 10-1 and Adrian is second at 10-2.

The Bulldogs take on Pinckney for a three-game series next week and will need Adrian to take two of three from Tecumseh to force a three-way tie for the league title.

The opener Monday saw Jackson jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first.

Chelsea answered with a pair of runs in the third on just one hit and took the lead in the fourth on a Vikings error for a 3-2 lead.

The Bulldogs would add five more runs on just three hits in the fifth with Jason Skoczylas smacking a rbi-single and Gabe Anstead a two-run single in the inning for an 8-2 lead.

A Jackson error led to another run for Chelsea in the sixth and Max Herter drove in a run with a single in the seventh to make the final 10-2.

Skoczylas finished with two hits and a rbi, while Anstead had the single and two rbi. Logan Hoyt-Tracy, Herter, and Luke Anstead had a hit and rbi each.

Lucas Dawson struck out seven and allowed two hits in five innings for the win.

Jason Robertson tossed a one-hit five inning shutout with two strikeouts for the 10-0 win in the second game.

Will McCalla and Matt Gietzen had two hits and a rbi to lead the Bulldogs. Herter, Seth Anstead, and Hoy-Tracy had a hit and rbi each for Chelsea.

Herter tossed a four-hit shutout in the third game of the series with six strikeouts as Chelsea finished the sweep with a 9-0 blanking of Jackson.

Hunter Sciackitano led the offense with two hits and two rbi.

Gabe Anstead had two hits, while Dawson, Gietzen, Seth Anstead, and Hoyt-Tracy had a hit and rbi each.

The Bulldogs improved to 17-10 overall on the season.