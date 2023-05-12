Sensational Sibling Pianists Return to Chelsea District Library for Music in the Air

The Chelsea District Library (CDL) is all set to host its annual showstopper, 'Music in the Air,' again this year, and the excitement is palpable! This popular library tradition offers a unique opportunity for music lovers to experience the splendor of classical music in the open air of the charming CDL Reading Garden. Forget about pricey tickets, stuffy concert halls, and formal attire—this is classical music with a relaxed twist.

Mark your calendars for June 3 at 3 pm as the CDL proudly welcomes the virtuoso Italian sibling duo Jacopo and Maddalena Giacopuzzi. This year's event promises to be even more unique, as the Giacopuzzi siblings will perform together live, a treat that has been enjoyed separately or virtually by CDL audiences since 2017.

Born into a family of pianists, Jacopo and Maddalena started their musical journeys early on. Their shared passion for music and remarkable talent has led them to national and international recognition. As soloists and chamber musicians, they've showcased their artistry at major festivals, venues, and concert halls across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Jacopo has had the opportunity to work with world-renowned conductors such as Dian Tchobanov and Robert Wills. At the same time, Maddalena has made her mark by securing accolades at some of the most prestigious musical competitions globally. This dynamic duo is undoubtedly on the fast track to becoming a force to be reckoned with in the classical music scene.

The upcoming performance at CDL will feature the Giacopuzzis performing a selection of tone poems, opera, and dance pieces, individually and together. The audience can look forward to works from composers such as Camille Saint-Saëns, Ottorino Respighi, Franz Liszt, Leo Smit, and Alexander Borodin.

So, music enthusiasts, pack your picnic blanket and head to the CDL Reading Garden this June. Let the symphonies of the Giacopuzzi siblings transport you to a world of Italian classical music while you relax under the summer sky. It's time to rediscover the joy of Music in the Air!