Chelsea Golfers Pick Up Three Wins in the SEC

With just two points separating Chelsea and Tecumseh for the top spot in the SEC White, the league title will be decided next week at the SEC Finals Monday and a pair of make-up rounds for the Indians this week.

The Bulldogs lead the White with 20 points and Tecumseh right behind with 18.

The SEC Finals are Monday, May 22 in Pinckney where the teams earn four points for each team they beat in the final standings at the tournament. The Indians still have two make-up rounds with Adrian and Skyline remaining this week and could pass the Bulldogs in the standings before the finals are played next week.

The Bulldogs came up with a huge win over SEC Red co-leader Bedford 157-169 to give Chelsea the two-point lead in the standings.

Brian Tillman continued his hot play of late with a round of 38 to lead Chelsea.

Jack Murray was just one stroke back with 39, while Richard Montoye and William Wilhelm both had strong rounds with scored of 40. Barrett Krueger fired a 41 and Josh Hanna 46.

Earlier in the week the Bulldogs swept a pair SEC tri-meet by taking down Monroe 162-171 and Huron 162-179.

Tillman again led the way with a round of 37 at Inverness Golf Club.

Murray finished with a round of 40 and Hanna 42. Krueger followed with 43, Thomas Olaveson 45, and Montoye 48.

The Bulldogs sent their second-team to the Parma Western Invite Friday and finished sixth out of 16 teams with a score of 344.

Olaveson led Chelsea with an 18-hole round of 82, followed by Brandon Reisner with 85.

Ethan Racine shot 87, while Brandon McKale finished with 90, and Kevin Scott 95.