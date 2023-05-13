Chelsea Tennis Continues to Roll Through Strong Opponents

The Chelsea girls' tennis team continues to show why they are one of the best teams in the state by going 4-0 last week, including two more wins over state-ranked opponents.

The Bulldogs improved to 17-1-1 overall on the season with the four wins.

Chelsea opened the week with a 6-2 win over D3 sixth-ranked Pontiac Notre Dame Prep Monday.

Haley Hopkins pulled out a win in the match of the day at three-singles. Hopkins dropped the first set 4-6 and bounced back to win the second in a tiebreak 7-6. She then pulled out the third set in another amazing tiebreaker 12-10 to pull out the three-set win.

Josie Jackson dominated at four-single 6-0, 6-0. Samantha Bieber dropped a tough three-set match 6-1, 4-6, 7-10 in a tiebreaker.

The doubles teams were impressive once again with all four picking up wins.

Meghan Bareis and Adrienne Delong pulled out a three-set win 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 at one-doubles, while Megan Boughton and Izzy Barkey won 6-4, 7-5 at two-doubles.

Lucy Taylor and Brenna Taylor easily won at three-doubles 6-1, 6-4 and Natalie Roeser and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win at four-doubles.

Chelsea then took down Pinckney 7-1 to remain undefeated in the SEC White.

Anne-Marie Begola won 6-2, 6-1 at one singles, while Maddi Coy won 6-2, 6-2 at three singles and Julia Hanselman 6-2, 6-3 at four singles.

Emily Heiss and Sage Gabriel/Menegay won a three-set match at one-doubles 6-2, 4-6, 10-5 and Ellie Kuck and Brooklyn Angel teamed for a 6-2, 6-1 win at two-doubles.

Haley Hilgendorf and Libby Timberlake won 6-4, 6-2 at three-doubles and Sara Martin/Lizzy Miguire blanked their four-doubles opponents 6-0, 6-0.

Chelsea cruised past D3 ninth-ranked Stevensville Lakeshore 7-1.

Bieber pulled out another exciting three-set match 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 at two-singles.

Haley Hopkins won 6-0,6-4 at three-singles and Jackson won a 7-5, 6-4 match at four-singles.

The doubles teams again dominated with Bareis/DeLong, Boughton/Barkey, and Roeser/C. Gabriel Menegay all winning 6-0, 6-0, while the Taylor twins won 6-0, 6-4 at three-doubles.

The Bulldogs finished the week with an 8-0 sweep of Haslett.

Singles lost just two games in the four wins with Begola, Bieber, Hopkins, and Jackson all victorious.

The doubles teams of Bareis/DeLong, Boughton/Barkey, Taylor/Taylor, and Roeser/C. Gabriel/Menegay all rolled to wins.