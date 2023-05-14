Chelsea Girls Second, Boys Fifth at SEC White Finals

The Chelsea track and field teams competed in the SEC White Finals at Pinckney Friday and the girls finished second and the boys fifth in the event.

The girls finished with 129.33 points in the meet won by Tecumseh with 171.83.

The Bulldogs had 12 girls earn all-league honors with three winning SEC White titles.

Carley Grabarczyk won the 100 and was part of the 4x100 relay that finished second along with India Barney, Eva Dewaele, and Laney Smith.

Natalia DeMea won the league title in the 3200 and was third in the 1600.

Anna Brant had a strong day in the throws by winning the discus and finishing second in the shot put with PR’s in both events, while Leah Helquist was second in the discus.

Third-place finishes went to Leila Wells in the 100, CeCe Bayer 800, Sofia DeMea 3200, Barney 100 hurdles, Brooke Matusik 300 hurdles, Dewaele long jump, the 4x200 relay of Smith, Dewaele, Cris Hurtado, and Brinna Wenzel, and the 4x800 relay of Slater Boos, Aurora Welling, Madison Morgan, and Bayer.

The 4x400 relay of Hurtado, Wenzel, Caitlyn Ash, and Paiton Doyle was fourth, while other fourth-place finishes went to Matusik in the 100 hurdles and Audra Guthre pole vault.

The boys finished with 74 points in the meet won by Pinckney with 141.

Connell Alford won the 1600 and 3200 to lead the Bulldogs.

Nolan Fleszar was second in the pole vault, while Andrew Sherwood was third in the 100 and 200 races.

Regan Plank, Caden Steele, Johnathan Turnbow, and Sherwood teamed to finish third in the 4x100, while Kai Ziolkowski, Steele, Sherwood, and Thomas Shemwell were third in the 4x200.

Jackson Dell, Alford, Zebedee Swager, and Beckett Boos came home third in the 4x800. Plank was fourth in the 100 and Dell fourth in the 800.