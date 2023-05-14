Chelsea Water Polo Advances to Regionals for Second Time

For the second straight year and just the second time in school history, the Chelsea girls’ water polo team advanced to the Regional tournament.

The Bulldogs defeated Ann Arbor Huron 9-5 Friday to lock up a spot in this week’s East Regionals at Saline.

Kiera Crawley and Keygan Monahan scored first-period goals as the teams were tied at 2-2 after one.

Monahan found the net twice in the second to give Chelsea a 4-3 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs would get a little breathing room by outscoring the River Rats 3-1 in the third for a 7-4 lead heading to the final period. Monahan scored two more goals and Crawley one in the third.

Goal by Crawley and Monahan would seal the win in the fourth as the Bulldogs held on for the win.

Monahan finished with six goals and Crawley three on the night. Tallulah Gorby and Isabelle Tuell had three assists each, while Monahan and Crawley each had one assist.

Sydney Barston made seven saves in net and added an assist for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs fell to number-one seed Skyline 11-4 in the semifinals.

Chelsea struggled to get the offense going as Skyline jumped to a 9-1 lead after three period and cruised to the win.

Gabriella Burgess scored three goals and Sabrina Westcott one for Chelsea. Barston made 10 saves in net for the Bulldogs.

In the third-place match the Bulldogs fell to Pioneer 15-3.

Monahan, Burgess, and Westcott scored goals for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs will be seeded fourth but got a lucky draw as Grand Blanc pulled a big upset in the other district and will be the number-one seed and face Chelsea Friday. The Bulldogs beat the Bobcats twice in the regular season.