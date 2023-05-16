Another homecoming for Chelsea schools as North Creek gets a new principal

Building a positive culture to support learning, the Chelsea School District filled another important role at the May 8 school board meeting with the hiring of a new principal for North Creek Elementary School.

After a process that included 45 people applying and looking over the recommendation from staff, the CSD Board of Education hired Casey Wescott to replace North Creek Principal Kimberly Gillow, who is retiring.

Like the new athletic director/assistant high school principal, Wescott is also a CHS graduate. He is with the class of 1997.

In his recommendation letter to Superintendent Michael Kapolka, CSD’s Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Marcus Kaemming said “References for Mr. Casey Wescott were extremely positive and supportive for him in this role in Chelsea.”

Kapolka told the school board that they had many good candidates, but at “every step of the way Casey rose to the top.”

In citing calls to Wescott’s references, Kapolka said they described him as a high character individual.

“Casey’s references said he loves working with the younger learners,” Kaemming said in his recommendation memorandum. “He himself is a lifelong learner who is an excellent problem solver. Casey collects input from stakeholders, including staff and students, prior to making decisions. They referenced that he understands the importance of building a positive culture to support learning. Each of them were very happy with him and, while it was a major loss to their district, knew this was a dream job for him here in Chelsea.”

He has served as an assistant principal and elementary principal with the Rochester Community Schools for the past decade.

Wescott’s education background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Western Michigan University, a Masters in the Art of Teaching from Mary Grove College and a Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from Oakland University.