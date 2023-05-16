CPD Weekly Report 05-16-23

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-1831

Location: 200 block of Wilkinson St.

Date: May 9, 2023

Time: 8:35 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the lobby of the Chelsea Police Department to speak with the complainant regarding his cell phone being “hacked”. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that he believed his cell phone had been compromised and that the data on his phone is being manipulated by an outside source.

The complainant did not have any further details on what was being done to his phone or the data on the phone. The complainant requested that the incident be documented so that he could provide documentation to the cell phone company. The complainant stated that he has been in contact with his cell phone company, and he planned on purchasing a new phone in hopes that it would rectify the issue. The case was closed pending any further details relating to a criminal matter.

#####

Incident #: 23-1822

Location: 50 block of Butternut Ct.

Date: May 9, 2023

Time: 9:19 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 50 block of Butternut Ct. for the report of a check fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that he had listed an item online to sell. The complainant received a response from a prospective buyer of the item and communicated via text message. A price was agreed on and the prospective buyer mailed the complainant a cashier’s check. When the complainant received the cashier’s check, he contacted his bank and determined the check was fraudulent. The bank advised the complainant to report the incident to the police. The cashier’s check was logged into evidence. The officer attempted to call the prospective buyer who had mailed the check but was unable to establish phone contact.