Chelsea Softball Clinches Sixth Straight SEC White Title

Chelsea softball's dominance of the SEC White continued as the Bulldogs clinched their sixth straight league title with a doubleheader sweep of Pinckney Monday.

The Bulldogs league title run started in 2017, with the 2020 season cancelled due the Covid pandemic.

Chelsea got things going early Monday with a lead-off double by Mya Purdy. She scored on a single by Jenna Ouellette and Megan McCalla followed with a mammoth home run to left for a 3-0 lead in the first.

A pair of Pirates errors helped the Bulldogs plate another run in the second for a 4-0 lead.

Pinckney had no answer for the Bulldogs two-time all-state pitcher Emilee Underwood, who was dominant in the circle.

Underwood allowed just two hits and walked one for the complete game win. She struck out 15 Pirates on the night.

The Chelsea lead stayed at 4-0 until the sixth when Purdy rifled a line shot over the leftfield fence for a two-run blast and a 6-0 lead and that would be the final.

Emilee Underwood struck out 15 Pinckney batters. Photo by Mike Williamson

McCalla added two doubles to go along with her home run and had two rbi.

Purdy finished with three hits and two rbi, while Anna Reisner had two hits. Ouellette and Samantha Dark each had a hit and run scored for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs clinched the White title with an 8-1 win in the second game.

Pinckney took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Bulldogs scored three in the second and one in the third and never looked back.

McCalla had another big game at the plate with three hits and two rbi.

Kaylee Partya had two hits with a double and two rbi, while Kaydee Absher had a hit and three rbi. Purdy and Underwood each had a hit and rbi.

Photo from Chelsea Softball Twitter

Tori Parisho started the second game and struck out four in three innings. Underwood came in for relief in the fourth and struck out 10 in the final four innings for the win.

Chelsea improved to 14-0 in the SEC White with a 17-2 pasting of Huron Wednesday.

Ouellette led the offense with two hits, including a home run and four rbi.

Parisho had two hits with a double and two rbi and Purdy smacked a home run and two rbi. Charlotte Diesing had a double and two rbi and struck out seven for the win in the circle. Madison Kay and Reisner had a hit and rbi each, while Dani Wahl had a hit and run scored.

Photos by Mike Williamson