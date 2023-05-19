Chelsea MI
5-19-2023 6:03am

Weekly Road Work, May 22-28

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - 25
Bridgewater Hogan Rd between Old Pit Entrance 3,168' ft north of Allen Rd and Logan Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 25
Bridgewater Hack Rd between Neblo Rd and Saline Twp Line Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 25
Dexter Brand Rd between Quigley Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31 (extended)
Dexter Stitchfield Woods Rd between Dexter Townhall Rd and Toma Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31
Dexter Toma Rd between N. Territorial Rd and County Line Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31
Lima Dancer Rd between Railroad Tracks and Twp Line Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 25
Lima Wylie Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Twp Line Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 25
Lodi Saline Waterworks Rd between Dell Rd and East to end of pavement Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - 25
Lodi Textile Rd between Alber Rd and Dell Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 8 - 25
Lodi Strieter Rd between Waters Rd and Scio Church Rd Road closure May 19 - 25
Lyndon Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31
Lyndon Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July
Lyndon Bowdish Rd between Worden Rd and Roepke Rd Road closure May 23 - 25
Manchester Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31
Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - June 30
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - June 9 (extended)
Pittsfield Bemis Rd between Moon Rd and Warner Rd Intermittent lane closure May 22 - 29
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.
Salem Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31
Saline Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31
Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closure April 1 - Nov. 15
Sylvan Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd Road closure April 17 - July 1
Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July
Sylvan Kilmer Rd between Notten Rd and Hoppe Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 25
Sylvan Ridge Rd between McClure Rd and end of pavement Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 25
Webster Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - 31 (extended)
York Willis Rd Bridge, between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd, over US-23 Bridge closure March 10 - June 18
York Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23 Ramp closure March 10 - June 18
Ypsilanti Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31
Ypsilanti Georgina St between Grove Rd and Service Dr Daytime lane closure May - Nov.
Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd Road closure May 12 - July
Ypsilanti Textile Rd between Bunton Rd and Bridge Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 1 - 26
Ypsilanti Service Dr between Emerick St and Share Ave Daytime lane closure May - Nov.
Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St Daytime lane closure May - Nov.
