5-19-2023 6:03am
Weekly Road Work, May 22-28
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor, Northfield
|Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 15 - 25
|Bridgewater
|Hogan Rd between Old Pit Entrance 3,168' ft north of Allen Rd and Logan Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 25
|Bridgewater
|Hack Rd between Neblo Rd and Saline Twp Line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 25
|Dexter
|Brand Rd between Quigley Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 31 (extended)
|Dexter
|Stitchfield Woods Rd between Dexter Townhall Rd and Toma Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 31
|Dexter
|Toma Rd between N. Territorial Rd and County Line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 31
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Railroad Tracks and Twp Line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 25
|Lima
|Wylie Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Twp Line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 25
|Lodi
|Saline Waterworks Rd between Dell Rd and East to end of pavement
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 15 - 25
|Lodi
|Textile Rd between Alber Rd and Dell Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 8 - 25
|Lodi
|Strieter Rd between Waters Rd and Scio Church Rd
|Road closure
|May 19 - 25
|Lyndon
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 31
|Lyndon
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Lyndon
|Bowdish Rd between Worden Rd and Roepke Rd
|Road closure
|May 23 - 25
|Manchester
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 31
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - June 30
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - June 9 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Bemis Rd between Moon Rd and Warner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 22 - 29
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Sept.
|Salem
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 31
|Saline
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 31
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 1 - Nov. 15
|Sylvan
|Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd
|Road closure
|April 17 - July 1
|Sylvan
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Sylvan
|Kilmer Rd between Notten Rd and Hoppe Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 25
|Sylvan
|Ridge Rd between McClure Rd and end of pavement
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 25
|Webster
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 15 - 31 (extended)
|York
|Willis Rd Bridge, between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd, over US-23
|Bridge closure
|March 10 - June 18
|York
|Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23
|Ramp closure
|March 10 - June 18
|Ypsilanti
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - 31
|Ypsilanti
|Georgina St between Grove Rd and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|May - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd
|Road closure
|May 12 - July
|Ypsilanti
|Textile Rd between Bunton Rd and Bridge Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 1 - 26
|Ypsilanti
|Service Dr between Emerick St and Share Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|May - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St
|Daytime lane closure
|May - Nov.