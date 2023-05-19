Over 2,500 Graduates Set to Shine at WCC's Commencement

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) is gearing up to celebrate the accomplishments of more than 2,500 graduates as they receive their degrees and certificates at the upcoming commencement ceremony this Saturday.

With participants from the Fall 2022 and Winter 2023 semesters, along with candidates from the ongoing Spring/Summer 2023 semester, the event promises to be a grand celebration of academic success.

Eastern Michigan University's George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti will serve as the venue for the ceremony, which is set to kick off at 9:20 a.m.

The faculty message will be delivered by Randy Van Wagnen, an esteemed member of WCC's Digital Media Arts program. Meanwhile, Leylan Kazi, a distinguished high honors graduate in the General Studies in Math and Natural Sciences program, will deliver an inspiring student message.

Leylan's impressive achievements include being part of WCC's esteemed STEM Scholars program, serving as the president of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and working as a dedicated Student Ambassador. Notably, Leylan is also on track to earn her high school diploma this week from Washtenaw Technical Middle School, an exceptional early college high school situated on WCC's campus.

During the ceremony, Dr. Richard J. Landau, a renowned trial lawyer and licensed clinical psychologist, will be bestowed with an Honorary Associate Degree in recognition of his outstanding community service. Dr. Landau has also made significant contributions during his 22-year tenure on the Washtenaw Community College Board of Trustees. His achievements have earned him recognition as a Michigan "Super Lawyer" by Law & Politics Media, Inc. and as one of the "Best Lawyers in America" by US News and World Report for his exceptional work in business litigation.

Dr. Landau's dedication to community service follows in the footsteps of his late father, Henry S. Landau, who served as an elected member of the WCC Board of Trustees from 1977 to 1982. The WCC campus even honors his father's legacy with the Henry S. Landau Skilled Trades Building.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/Icj5TPsIY0g, ensuring that everyone can share in the joyous occasion.

Prior to the commencement, WCC will also host an Honors Convocation at the EMU Center today at 4:30 p.m., where outstanding students with a 3.5 or higher grade point average will be recognized for their exceptional academic performance.