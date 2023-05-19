Native Plant Expo & Marketplace Promotes Healthier Landscapes and Pollinator Conservation

The Washtenaw County Conservation District is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Native Plant Expo & Marketplace on June 3rd. This annual event aims to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of choosing native plants for landscaping while providing a one-stop shop for native plant enthusiasts. With over 100 plant varieties available, the Expo offers an opportunity for individuals to create a healthier environment for themselves, their families, and their communities, all while supporting pollinator populations.

At the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds located at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd., the Native Plant Expo & Marketplace will run from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, welcoming visitors of all ages. The event will bring together local nurseries offering Michigan native plants and businesses specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of native landscapes.

The Expo is not just a shopping experience but also an educational platform. Attendees will have the chance to learn about establishing and caring for native landscapes, connecting with experts in the field, and discovering the latest residential practices that support native plants, water quality, and habitat restoration in local communities.

This year's event will showcase a diverse range of native plant species, including perennials, grasses, shrubs, trees, fruits, and seeds suitable for landscapes of all sizes and growing conditions. Visitors can explore an array of options provided by local companies specializing in native plant design and maintenance. In addition to plant varieties, vendors will offer resources to support pollinators and natural solutions. Local produce and honey will also be available for purchase, emphasizing the importance of sustainable and locally sourced products.

The Expo will host a Milkweed Giveaway to encourage pollinator conservation, providing attendees with free potted milkweed plants and resources for improving Monarch Butterfly habitat. This initiative highlights the critical role of native plants in supporting biodiversity and preserving ecosystems.

Native plants are well-suited to Michigan's unique soils and climate, making them an ideal choice for local landscapes. By opting for native plants, individuals can contribute to the well-being of native animals, birds, and pollinators while saving time, money, and resources. These plants enhance the beauty of urban and rural environments, protect water quality, reduce erosion and flooding, and restore degraded soil and landscapes.

The Native Plant Expo & Marketplace would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors such as the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioners Office & Master Rain Gardeners, Huron River Watershed Council & Middle Huron Partners, Natural Community Services, Matthaei Botanical Gardens, Native Restoration Solutions, Wild Ones - Ann Arbor Chapter, Restoring Nature with Fire, Scarecrow Technologies, PlantWise, Michigan Wildflower Farm, Legacy Land Conservancy, and Ann Arbor Farm & Garden Club.

For more information about the Native Plant Expo & Marketplace, including details about this year's vendors, exhibitors, and sponsors, please visit nativeplantexpo.com. For specific inquiries, please contact Bridget Mitchell, Expo Coordinator, at nativeplantexpo@gmail.com

or (734) 302-8715. Don't miss the opportunity to create a healthier and more vibrant environment by embracing native plants at this year's Expo.