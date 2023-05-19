Chelsea Police Report, April 2023

In April, Officers responded to 407 calls for police service, up from 270 the previous year for a 51% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Apr) are 1,687, up from 1,420 for the same period last year for a 19% increase.

Officers conducted 159 traffic stops, up from 43 last year. Sixty-three citations were issued.

Notable events from Chief Kazyak’s report include:

Nine larcenies

One fraud

Two OUI

13 crashes

236 non-criminal complaints

Of the CPD’s 89 cases, 17 are at the prosecutor’s office, three are at the lab, 49 remain open, and 20 are closed.