A big win for Chelsea golfer Brian Tillman

Overcoming weather challenges and coming back from behind, winning the first Golf Association of Michigan tournament of 2023 was an exciting one for Chelsea golfer Brian Tillman.

The tournament was last month. It was the GAM Junior Kickoff at the Washtenaw Golf Club in Ypsilanti.

“It felt great getting a win in my first tournament of the season,” said Tillman, who is a sophomore at Chelsea High School. “It was my first GAM event win and I’ve been playing in them for a while so that made it feel even better.”

Tillman shot a final-round 4-under 68 and won the boys’ title by four shots.

The top scores from the Golf Association of Michigan tournament at the Washtenaw Golf Club.

“The weather was a big challenge it was very cold and windy making the conditions hard to play in,” Tillman said. “Also going into the second day down by one stroke to two players, I knew I had to catch up to them.”

To prepare for the tournament, Tillman was in Florida a lot with his coaches Brian O’Neill and Skip Kendall, who are down at the Orlando Golf Academy. He also worked with Jordan Young over at Fox Hills Golf Course.

Tillman said “as soon as the snow was off the ground I started to practice right away.”

Golf has been lifelong passion for Tillman, so this big win was a memorable for him. He said he got into golf when he was younger “and it really just stuck with me.”

“I’ve quit four other sports for golf, it’s a very unique game to play unlike any other,” he said.

His love for it goes back to his view that you always can get better and improve, “but you have to work and put good hours in at the course.”

Congratulations Brian!

Brian Tillman in action. photo by Adam Tillman