Unleash Your Inner Voice with Chelsea District Library's Summer Reading Spectacular

Step right up and dive into a summer of literature, laughter, and learning at the Chelsea District Library!

This summer, the Chelsea District Library (CDL) turns a new page with its exhilarating Summer Reading Program. Running from June, the program is set to transform your summer into an adventure filled with captivating books, thrilling activities, and the chance to win amazing prizes.

“This year's theme inspires kids, teens, and adults to find their inner and outer strength and encourages them to find the courage to use their voice for their community. Find Your Voice means finding what makes you, you, through reading and stories and through art, crafts, and nature,” says Head of Information Services, Shannon Powers. Everyone is invited to join the fun, with a youth-oriented kickoff and programs for adult, youth, and teen participants.

Get ready to mark your calendars for the Summer Reading Kickoff on Friday, June 9, from 12–2 pm. The library lawn will become a fun festival, hosting crafts, a bounce house, an obstacle course, and other exciting attractions. Collaborating with local entities such as ATA Martial Arts and the Eddy Discovery Center. Children who complete six activities will earn a tasty frozen custard treat courtesy of Chelsea Culver’s! The Kickoff is also a great time to register for the reading program by stopping by the registration tent at Katie’s Korner on the Library Lawn. Readers can also participate entirely or partially online with the Beanstack app. To learn more and register in advance, visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org/srp.

Reading is more than just a pastime; it's a journey into the realms of imagination, knowledge, and empathy. For children, reading enhances cognitive development, boosts creativity, and fosters empathy, setting them up for success later in life.

The fun doesn't stop at the kickoff. Dedicated readers who clock in at least 20 hours of reading will earn a free book, along with smaller prizes, and entries for the the Grand Prize Drawings. This year’s Grand Prizes for kids include a gift certificate to Sea Life Michigan Aquarium (including passes to Legoland and Peppa Pig World of Play), classes at ATA Martial Arts, a horseback riding experience, an Ice Cream Party Pack, and more. Teens also have a chance to win a Target gift card worth $100, a gift certificate to Destruction Depot, and a host of other fun prizes like an international snack pack.

Of course, the Summer Reading Program isn't just for the young ones. Adults can join in the fun too. Aside from the mental stimulation and stress relief that reading provides, it also stimulates mental agility and slows the rate of cognitive decline, making it a worthy pastime for adults.

From June 9, adult readers can register to participate using the Beanstack app or pick up a paper log at the library. Read six books to earn a free book, and earn smaller prizes and grand prize tickets for reading 2–4 books. Prizes include gift cards to local restaurants such as the Common Grill, Smokehouse 52 BBQ, and even a horseback riding experience on a Friesian horse farm!

None of this would be possible without the generous support of sponsors: The Friends of the Chelsea District Library, Culver’s of Chelsea, Mason Olive Lodge #156, Chelsea ATA Martial Arts, and Kiwanis Club of Chelsea. CDL also thanks Kitty Face, Destruction Depot, Collected Treasures Farm, and Sea Life Michigan Aquarium for their prize donations.

Join in the fun this summer at Chelsea District Library for a literary experience like no other. Discover a book, unlock an adventure, and unveil your unique voice.