Chelsea Girls’ Tennis Rolls to Fifth Straight Regional Title

Not only has the Chelsea girls’ tennis team dominated the SEC White, but the Bulldogs have also dominated the Regional tournament as well as Chelsea swept its way to its fifth straight title last week.

The Bulldogs won all eight flights with no singles or doubles team losing more than four games in a match.

Anne-Marie Begola only lost one game in her three matches on her way to the title at one singles, while Samantha Bieber won all three of her matches 6-0, 6-0 at two singles.

Haley Hopkins won her first two matches 6-0, 6-0 before winning the three-singles title match 6-1, 6-1.

Josie Jackson won her three matches at four-singles, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, 6-1, and 6-1, 6-1.

The doubles teams were just as successful with Meghan Bareis and Adrienne DeLong sweeping all three matches 6-0, 6-0 at one-doubles.

The two-doubles title went to Megan Boughton and Izzy Barkey with 6-0, 6-1; 6-0, 6-3; and 6-1, 6-1 wins.

Lucy and Brenna Taylor cruised to 6-0, 6-0; 6-1, 6-1; and 6-0, 6-1 wins at three-doubles, and Natalie Roeser and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay won three matches at four-doubles 6-1, 6-0; 6-0, 6-1; and 6-1, 6-3.

The Bulldogs will not have to travel far the D3 state finals because the tournament is being hosted in Ann Arbor by the University of Michigan and Dexter High School June 2nd and 3rd.