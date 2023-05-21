Chelsea Golf Second at Washtenaw County Championships

The Chelsea golf team continues to roll on its way to the postseason after a second-place finish at the Washtenaw County Championships May 15.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 328, behind a strong Ann Arbor Skyline team with 303.

Brian Tillman fired a round of 77 to lead the Bulldogs and finished tied for fourth overall.

William Wilhelm finished with a round of 80 and Josh Hanna 85. Jack Murray scored a round of 86, Barrett Krueger 92 and Richard Montoye 93.

Chelsea enters the SEC Final Monday in Pinckney tied for the top spot in the SEC White and the league title will be decided.

The Bulldogs will compete in the D2 Regionals Tuesday, May 30th.