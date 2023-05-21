Chelsea Soccer Battles to 1-1 Draw with Pinckney

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team battled SEC White champion Pinckney right down to the wire for the second time this season and came away with a 1-1 tie with the Pirates.

The Bulldogs lost 1-0 to the Pirates on a penalty kick with two minutes left earlier this season and the rematch was another low-scoring defensive battle.

Pinckney scored a first-half goal to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Bulldogs continued to battle and finally broke through the Pirates defense when Grace Ratliff found the net with 20 minutes to go to tie the game at 1-1.

Chelsea carried most of the play for the remainder of the game, but neither team could score and it would end in a 1-1 draw.

Christina Roberts picked up an assist on Ratliff’s goal.

The Bulldogs finished with a 5-4-1 in the SEC White.

Chelsea wrapped up the regular season Saturday night at rival Dexter and came away with another 1-1 draw.

The game was scoreless until late when Ratliff drilled home a shot for a 1-0 Chelsea lead with five minutes left. Ava Hoffman assisted on the Ratliff goal.

Dexter would tie the game at 1-1 with two minutes left and the game would remain a 1-1 draw.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season with a 9-6-2 overall record. They open district play Wednesday at Adrian.