Chelsea Track and Field Sends Ten to D2 State Finals

The Chelsea track and field teams hosted the D2 Regionals Friday and the Bulldogs qualified 10 athletes for the state finals at Forest Hills Eastern Saturday, June 3.

The girls finished third and the boys fifth at the regional.

Connell Alford led the boys by qualifying in three events. Alford ran qualifying times in the 1600 with a fourth-place finish and the 3200 with a second-place finish and was part of the 4x800 team that finished third in a qualifying time along with Jackson Dell, Bram Hartsuff, and Beckett Boos.

Drew Sherwood took second in the 100 and Jacob Nelson will compete in the finals in the adaptive 100, 200, and shot put events for the Bulldogs.

Natalia DeMea was the regional champion in the 3200 to lead the girls.

Carley Grabarczyk qualified in two events for Chelsea. She ran a qualifying time in the 100 and finished third and was part of the 4x100 relay that finished second along with India Barney, Eva Dewaele, and Laney Smith. Anna Bryant also qualified in the shot put with a second-place finish.

All Region Honors for the girls went to

● In high jump, Kennedy Anderson placed in a 3-way tie for 4th place with a height of 4’ 9”. Madeline also jumped 4’ 9” and just missed out in placing.

● In pole vault, Audra Guthre and Lissa Krueger had solid performances by placing 3rd (8’ 6”) and 7th (7’ 6”), respectively.

● In long jump, Eva Dewaele and Madeline Collins placed 4th and 5th, respectively. Madeline had a PR with a distance of 15’ 1”, while Eva had a season best jump of 15’ 2.5”.

● In discus, Anna Brant continued to improve by throwing a PR of 91’ 10”. She placed 7th in the event.

● The 4x800m relay composed of Cece Bayer, Madison Morgan, Slater Boos, and Seren Angus placed 5th with a time of 10:43.08. Slater had a big PR (2:38.74) in her relay leg.

● In the 100m hurdles, India Barney placed 3rd (16.73) and Brooke Matusik placed 6th (17.41). Brooke had a PR in the prelims with a time of 17.12.

● The 4x200m relay composed by Laney Smith, Eva Dewaele, Cris Hurtado, and Brinna Wenzel ran their season best time of 1:50 coming within about a second of qualifying for the State Meet.

● In the 1600m run, Natalia DeMea placed 5th with a time of 5:25.47, which is very close to the Top Ten list in the event. Seren Angus ran a season best time of 5:57.79.

● In the 400m dash, freshman Brinna Wenzel placed 7th in the 400m dash with a time of 64.73.

● In the 300m hurdles, Paiton Doyle placed 6th with a time of 50.97 (a PR). Also, Brooke Matusik placed 8th with a time of 52.06, which is her second best time of the season.

● In the 800m run, freshman Cece Bayer ran an aggressive race and placed well, 6th place. She ran 2:27.72 (a PR).

● In the 3200m run, Sofia DeMea ran another PR with a time of 11:53.17 and placed 3rd overall.

● In the 4x400m relay, the team dropped their time by almost 8 seconds from their previous season best time. The team composed of Paiton Doyle, Brinna Wenzel, Cece Bayer, and Caitlyn Ash each ran around 65 seconds each. They placed 5th overall.

All Region Honors for the boys went to:

● JJ Turnbow took 5th in the long jump (18’ 9”)

● Jackie Dell took 6th in the 800 (2:03)

● Nick Spruce took 5th in the 400 (53.14) and 7th in the 200 (24.02)

● Regan Plank took 4th in the 100 (11.62)

● The 4x200 team of Caden Steele, Thomas Shemwell, Nick Spruce, and Drew Sherwood took 3rd (1:33.84), missing the automatic qualifying mark by 0.84 seconds.

● The 4x100 team of Plank, Steele, Turnbow, and Sherwood took 3rd (44.78). The team had a HUGE drop in time and missed the automatic qualifying mark by 0.08 seconds. It was a photo finish for 2nd place and a trip to the state meet, but the Dogs came up short for a chance at the state meet.

● The 4x400 team of Sherwood, Boos, Spruce, and Dell took 3rd (3:33.06) and missed the automatic qualifying mark by 1.56 seconds. The 3 sprint relays dropped a collective total of approximately 8 seconds and missed the cut for the state meet by a total of 2.48 seconds between the 3 relays.