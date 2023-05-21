Chelsea Baseball Takes Two of Three from Pinckney

The Chelsea baseball team wrapped up league play by taking two of three from Pinckney to finish 11-4 in the SEC White.

The Bulldogs held off Pinckney in the opener with a 3-2 win Monday.

Lucas Dawson was stellar on the mound, allowing six hits and struck out seven for the win.

Chelsea took a 1-0 lead in the first with a sacrifice fly by Dawson and pushed the lead to 2-0 with a rbi single by Seth Anstead.

Pinckney got a run back in the third, but a Will McCalla rbi single in the fourth pushed the lead to 3-1.

The Pirates scored a run with sac fly in the seventh and had two runners on, but Dawson got a groundout to end the game.

McCalla finished with two hits and a rbi, Dominic Searl a hit and rbi, and Gabe Anstead one hit.

The Bulldogs dropped the second game 4-3 as Pinckney scored two runs in the top of the seventh to pull out the win.

Gabe Anstead had a double and two rbi and McCalla a hit and rbi. Searl added a hit and run scored. Jason Robertson struck out five in six innings of work for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs routed Pinckney 14-1 Wednesday to take the series.

Searl and Mason Meads had three hits and three rbi each to lead the Bulldogs.

Gabe Anstead had two hits and three rbi, and McCalla two hits and two runs scored. Jimmy Sciackitano had two hits and three rbi and Hunter Sciackitano a hit and two rbi.

Chelsea improved to 20-14 overall on the season.