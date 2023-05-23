CPD Weekly Report, 05-23-23

Chelsea PD

Incident #: 23-1990

Location: 1600 block of S. Main Street

Date: May 19, 2023

Time: 7:26 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Main Street for a retail fraud complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant stated that a suspect had pulled up in front of the business and proceeded to put four bags of ice into the trunk of her vehicle, and left without attempting to pay. A review of the video surveillance footage was able to produce a license plate number of the vehicle and a clear image of the suspect. The investigating officer was able to identify the suspect as a 40-year-old Manchester woman. The officer made contact with the suspect, and she admitted to taking the ice without paying. The complainant agreed that if the suspect returned and paid for the stolen items, they would opt to not pursue criminal charges. The complaint was closed after receiving payment for the stolen items, and the suspect was read trespass by the officer, preventing them from returning to the premises.