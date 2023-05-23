Chelsea Softball Takes Two from Dexter

With districts just a week away, the Chelsea softball team continues to roll through its impressive season with a non-league doubleheader sweep of Dexter Monday.

The wins lifted Chelsea to a 28-2 overall record with Districts starting June 3 in Pinckney.

Emilee Underwood was again dominant on the mound for the Bulldogs, tossing a five inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts. She threw just 53 pitches in the win and 45 of them were strikes against the Dreadnaughts.

Chelsea got things going early after a dropped third strike put Mya purdy on first. Megan McCalla followed with a single and both came home on a three-run homer by Madison Kay for a 3-0 lead. Underwood then tripled in a run and Dani Wahl, who was running for Underwood scored on a passed ball for a 5-0 lead after one.

The Bulldogs scored single runs in the second and fourth innings and tow in the fourth for a 9-0 lead. They would end it in the fifth with a rbi-single by McCalla for the 10-0 win.

McCalla and Underwood had three hits and one rbi each. Kaydee Absher added two hits and a rbi and Samantha Dark two hits and a run scored. Kay added the home run and three rbi, while Purdy and Ouellette had a hit and rbi each.

The Bulldogs scored four in the first and four in the second and cruised to a 14-3 win in the second game over the Dreadnaughts.

Absher led the offense with three hits and two rbi, while McCalla and Kay had two hits and three rbi each. Anna Reisner had two hits and one rbi and Kaylee Partyka two hits and one run. Ouellette added two hits and one rbi and Purdy a hit and two runs scored. Tori Parisho earned the win with five strikeouts for Chelsea.

Dexter was led by Mallory Brandt with two hits, while Meghan DeWolfe had a hit and two rbi. Anika Busdeker had a hit and rbi, while Ella Mitchell, Audrey Gauthier, and Lizzie Lewis each had a hit and run scored.

Dexter fell to 10-19-1 on the season. They will take part in the Saline district June 3.