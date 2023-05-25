Weekly Road Work, May 29 - June 4

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - June 8 (extended)

Augusta Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 30 - June 8

City of Dexter Main St Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Jeffords St Lane restrictions May 30 - June 13

Dexter Brand Rd between Quigley Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31

Dexter Stitchfield Woods Rd between Dexter Townhall Rd and Toma Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31

Dexter Toma Rd between N. Territorial Rd and County Line Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31

Lima Dancer Rd between Railroad Tracks to Twp Line Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - June 8 (extended)

Lima Wylie Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Twp Line Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - June 8 (extended)

Lodi Saline Waterworks Rd between Dell Rd and East to end of pavement Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - June 8 (extended)

Lodi Textile Rd between Alber Rd and Dell Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - June 8 (extended)

Lodi Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 30 - June 8

Lyndon Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31

Lyndon Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Manchester Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - 31

Northfield Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 30 - June 8

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - June 30

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - June 9

Pittsfield Bemis Rd between Moon Rd and Warner Rd Intermittent lane closure May 22 - 31 (extended)

Pittsfield Sauk Tr between Robison Ln and US-12 Lane restrictions Week of May 29

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.

Pittsfield Linda Ave between Wedgewood Dr and Hidden Creek Dr Lane restrictions Week of May 29

Pittsfield Wedgewood Dr between Wedgewood Cir and Warner Creek Dr Lane restrictions Week of May 29

Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closure April 1 - Nov. 15

Scio Huron River Dr Bridge, over Huron River, between River Pines Dr and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closures May 30 - June 13

Sylvan Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd Road closure April 17 - July 1

Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Sylvan Kilmer Rd between Notten Rd and Hoppe Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - June 8 (extended)

York Willis Rd Bridge, between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd, over US-23 Bridge closure March 10 - June 18

York Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23 Ramp closure March 10 - June 18

Ypsilanti Georgina St between Grove Rd and Service Dr Daytime lane closure May - Nov.

Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd Road closure May 12 - July

Ypsilanti Service Dr between Emerick St and Share Ave Daytime lane closure May - Nov.