Chelsea Golfers Clinch Eighth Straight SEC White Title

The Chelsea boys’ golf team continued its domination of the SEC White by clinching its eighth straight league title with a scorching round at Lakelands Golf Club May 22.

The Bulldog’s eight consecutive SEC White titles date back to 2015.

This year was tougher than years past as the Bulldogs dropped a match to Tecumseh during the regular season and the teams were tied heading into the Final Monday.

But it was Chelsea that fired a scorching team score of 306 to easily outshoot Tecumseh by 32 strokes with 338.

Brian Tillman continued his stellar play of later with an even par round of 72 to earn medalist honors at the Finals.

Chelsea placed four of its golfers in the top 10 with William Wilhelm tying for second with a 76 and Jack Murray tying for fourth with 77.

Barrett Krueger was seventh with 81, while Richard Montoye shot 86 and Josh Hanna 98.

The Bulldogs took part in the Nightmare Invite in West Branch Thursday and finished in second place.

Chelsea finished with a score of 321, behind only D1 third-ranked Traverse City Central with 307.

Wilhelm led the Bulldogs with a round of 77 with Tillman right behind with 78.

Murray shot 80, Ethan Racine 86, Krueger 87, and Hanna 91.

The Bulldogs will compete in the D2 Regional hosted by Dearborn Divine Child at Lakes of Taylor Golf Course Tuesday.