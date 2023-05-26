Donate $23 today to fund teacher grants and scholarships to Build a Bulldog Future!

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) is 50% of the way to its goal of raising $8,000 for the second annual Grad Year Fundraising Campaign. The campaign ends June 4 - Graduation Day for Chelsea’s class of 2023!

The Grad Year Fundraiser celebrates the Class of '23 and all future Chelsea School District graduates. It provides families and friends a unique opportunity to recognize the achievements of this year’s graduates while also supporting academic excellence for all those Bulldogs that follow in their footsteps. A suggested donation of $23 celebrates a current or future Bulldog graduate and will be used to fund educator grants and student scholarships.

Claire Popovich (L) - Visual Arts Instructor and Carrie Hillis, Art Teacher. Photo Courtesy CEF.

The photo of Claire Popovich, who is also the CSD Art Department Coordinator, and Carrie Hillis was taken at the May 12th Opening Reception for the Art Show held at the Chelsea High School. The art display panels behind them were funded through a 2023 CEF Grant Award. Claire shared her appreciation “Thank you for your time and the amazing grant! We are so grateful!!”

Your support is critical to ensure CEF's continued ability to fund grants that help support the creative endeavors of the Chelsea School District educators. These grants funded a wide variety of initiatives at every level of the student experience, including support for the annual Washington D.C. Trip.

Washington D.C. Trip 2023. Photos Courtesy Daniel Applegate, Beach Middle School.

In addition to educator grants, CEF will award scholarships to many deserving Chelsea graduates at their Class Night ceremony on June 2.

Help Build a Bulldog Future, Support the Class of 2023 and your Future Bulldog Graduate by donating at this link 23GradYear For more information, contact Katie Hepler, Vice President vicepresident@chelseaeducationfoundation.org.

Chelsea Education Foundation congratulates the Class of '23 and extends its gratitude to all those who will help CEF meet their 2023 Grad Year Fundraising goal of $8,000. CEF board members and volunteers will be in attendance at Class Night, be sure to stop by to help celebrate the Class of '23. Go Bulldogs!