Purple Rose’s Starlite Ball: A Night of Glamour and Generosity

The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) held a dazzling 'Starlite Ball' on May 13th, a "Mad Men"-themed soiree that was an impressive demonstration of community spirit and generosity. The gala, intended to bolster the non-profit theater's programs and day-to-day operations, was held at the recently renovated Weber's Boutique Hotel in Ann Arbor, bringing in an impressive sum of $225,000.

The one-of-a-kind evening was full of nostalgia and charm, complete with Purple Rose actors assuming the guise of 1960s celebrities. The event was further electrified by a thrilling live auction conducted by Lamoreaux & Associates, punctuated by the swinging rhythms of the 10-person band, The Bluewater Kings. The night's proceedings culminated with a captivating performance by Purple Rose Resident Artists K. Edmonds and Brad Phillips, alongside the theater’s founder and artistic director, Jeff Daniels, as they joined The Bluewater Kings for the evening’s closing numbers.

PRTC’s Managing Director, Katie Hubbard, appreciated the event's overwhelming success. “We couldn’t be happier with the results of this very special evening; with such generous giving from the community, local businesses, and so many patrons who love what The Purple Rose Theatre means to their lives and the lives of so many artists.”

The event was more than just a fundraiser; it was a testament to the collective spirit and the power of community support that is crucial in fostering and staging world-class theatre.