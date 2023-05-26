Chelsea Soccer Knocks Off Adrian in District OT Thriller

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team proved that it is hard to beat a team three times in a season after knocking off Adrian 1-0 in overtime in the district opener at Adrian Wednesday, May 24.

The Maples had beaten Chelsea twice during the regular season including a 3-0 win earlier this month.

The Bulldogs carried most of the play in the first half, but the score remained scoreless at the half.

The defenses continued to dominate in the second half as neither team could find the net to send the game into two 10-minute overtime sessions that would be played in full time even if a goal was scored.

Neither team’s offense could gain an advantage during the first overtime period and the game was still scoreless, heading to the final 10 minutes.

Chelsea would break through with six minutes left when Grace Ratliff found the twine for the Bulldogs with an assist to Kate Krugh and the Bulldogs defense and goaltender Airanna Gricci did the rest as they held on for the 1-0 win to advance to the district semifinals to face SEC White champion Pinckney Tuesday. May 30.

The Bulldogs and Pirates played two close contests during the season with Pincney winning the first game 1-0 with a penalty kick with two minutes left in the game. The teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the second game.

Chelsea improved to 10-6-2 overall on the season.