Chelsea Softball Picks Up Two More Wins

Chelsea softball wrapped up SEC White play with a 10-0 win over Skyline Wednesday.

Emilee Underwood allowed just two hits and struck out 14 for the win.

Megan McCalla had a double, home run, and four rbi to lead the offensive attack.

Madison Kay added two this and three rbi, while Mya Purdy had two hits, including a home run and rbi, and Jenna Ouellette chipped in with two hits.

The Bulldogs had a chance to see a possible regional opponent in Milan Thursday and came away with a 4-0 win.

Underwood struck out 18 and allowed five hits in the win.

Purdy had three hits with a home run and rbi to lead the offense. Ouellette had two hits and one rbi.

McCalla two hits, Kay a double and one rbi, Kaylee Partyka a hit and run scored, and Kaydee Absher and Anna Reisner one hit each.

The Bulldogs improved to 30-2 and have one more warm-up before districts when they face D1 4th-ranked Farmington Hills Mercy Thursday and will open district play in Pinckney Saturday at noon against the host Pirates.