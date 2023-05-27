Bulldogs Fall to Rival Dexter

The Chelsea baseball team dropped its third straight game as the Bulldogs fell to rival Dexter 5-1 Thursday.

The Bulldogs saw their record drop to 20-15 on the season and will open district play at Mason Friday at 10:00 AM against Pinckney.

The Chelsea bats were cold against the Dreadnaughts as the Bulldogs collected just two hits in the game.

Dexter scored three runs in the second to take an early lead and it would be enough for the win.

Chelsea put a pair of runners on in the bottom of the second with a pair of walks, but a field choice and a runner getting picked off ended the threat.

Dexter would extend the lead to 4-0 in the fourth, but the Bulldogs would get one back in the bottom of the inning with a Max Herter single to make it 4-1. The Bulldogs had two runners on with one out, but again a runner got picked off of first and a ground out ended the threat.

Chelsea would load the bases in the bottom of the sixth with a Dexter error, a walk, and a Herter single, but a strikeout and pop out ended the inning.

Dexter would add an insurance run in the seventh and the Bulldogs would go in order in the seventh to end the game.

Herter had the only two hits for the Bulldogs. Lucas Dawson struck out four in five innings of work on the mound for Chelsea.

Photos by Dawn McCann



