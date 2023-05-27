Chelsea Council Moves Forward with Doom

At its May 22 meeting, the Chelsea City Council voted to approve a contract with Elke Doom to fill the Interim City Manager position effective the next day.

From her resume, Doom hails from Royal Oak Township, where she served as Project Manager. Before that, she was Roya Oak Township Interim Manager. And before that, she served as City Manager for Eastpointe.

Community Development Manager Adrianna Jordan, acting as Interim City Manager, reported to the council that she and the city attorney negotiated a contract as instructed by the council. Under the agreement, Ms. Doom will be paid $100/hour and receive a city mobile phone.

The council proceeded to discuss engaging Walsh Municipal Services to assist in a city manager search.

“I spoke with Mr. Walsh last week, and he has already provided back a draft city manager search,” Jordan told the council. “And just flipping through it, I do see that there are a couple of items that need to be updated. Again, this is the first draft of the posting, but he has already gotten started.”

Walsh Municipal Services aided the council in hiring former City Manager Roy Atkinson. Under terms of the job placement agreement, if the candidate quit within one year of hiring, Walsh would lead the job search again at no charge.

Jordan told the council Walsh had set a due date of June 23 for city manager candidates to apply. In the discussion, council members impressed upon Jordan to convey the need for expediency to Mr. Walsh.