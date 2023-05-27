Chelsea Track and Field Team Split SEC Tri-Meet

The Chelsea track and field teams wrapped up their dual meet season by splitting a SEC White tri-meet with Tecumseh and Ypsilanti that was postponed earlier this season.

The boys beat Ypsilanti 104-24 and fell to Tecumseh 73-64 and the girls defeated Ypsilanti 112-24 and fell to the Indians 73-64.

Andrew Sherwood picked up a pair of wins in the 100 and 200, while Connell Alford won the 800 and 3200.

Nolan Fleszar won the pole vault and Johnathan Turnbow the long jump.

Second-place finishes went to Regan Plank in the 100, Caden Steele 200, Bram Hartsuff 800, Leo Swager 1600, Malcolm Keaton 110 hurdles, the 4x100 relay team of Plank, Steele, Turnbow, and Sherwood, Patrick Joyce shot put, Kody Yacks pole vault, and Thomas Shemwell long jump.

For the girls, Leila Wells won the 100 and Slater Boos the 800.

CeCe Bayer won the 1600 and Natalia DeMea the 3200, the 4x100 relay team of India Barney, Eva Dewaele, Laney Smith, and Carley Grabarczyk, and the 4x400 relay team of Paiton Doyle, Sofia DeMea, Madison Morgan, and Bayer.

The Bulldogs had second-place finishes in the 200 by Laney Smith, Brinna Wenzel 400, Barney 100 hurdles, Brooke Matusik 300 hurdles, the 4x800 relay team of Boos, Kahlen Eckert, Kaitlin Kubicki, and Morgan, Anna Bryant discus, Audra Guthre pole vault, and Dewaele long jump.