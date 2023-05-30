National Gun Violence Awareness Day Event in Chelsea, June 2, 2023

In keeping with the national commemoration of Gun Violence Awareness Day, local organizations - including Moms Demand Action Washtenaw County, City of Chelsea, Chelsea First United Methodist Church, One World One Family and a host of individual community members - have joined together to organize an event for the Chelsea area.

Following the new tradition, set in 2022, the community is invited to participate in this free, public event which will include: painting “the rock” at Pierce Park, a reading of the 2023 City of Chelsea Proclamation Declaring the First Friday in June to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day, speakers united around a call to end gun violence, as well as a send-your- legislator-apostcard writing station. The Chelsea Police Department will also have free gun safety locks and there will be free Kona shave ice, orange t-shirts, and other #wearorange items.

The event is open to all community members and will be held June 2, 2023, at 5:30 PM at Pierce Park. Please feel free to wear orange in support of a future free from gun violence.

For more information visit https://linktr.ee/chelseaforgunsafety