5-31-2023 3:01pm
Chelsea Golfers Claim Third Straight Regional Title
The Chelsea boys' golf team made it three straight Regional titles after a convincing win at Lakes of Taylor Golf Course Tuesday.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 303 to easily outdistance second-place Tecumseh with 317.
Brian Tillman continued his scorching play of late with a one-under par round of 71 to win medalist honors by a tiebreaker over Carson Ritz of Adrian.
Jack Murray followed with a round of 74 and William Wilhelm was right behind with 75.
Barrett Krueger shot a score of 83 and Richard Montoye 86.
The Bulldogs will compete in the D2 state finals at The Fortress in Frankenmuth June 9-10.