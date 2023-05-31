Chelsea Golfers Claim Third Straight Regional Title

The Chelsea boys' golf team made it three straight Regional titles after a convincing win at Lakes of Taylor Golf Course Tuesday.

The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 303 to easily outdistance second-place Tecumseh with 317.

Brian Tillman continued his scorching play of late with a one-under par round of 71 to win medalist honors by a tiebreaker over Carson Ritz of Adrian.

Jack Murray followed with a round of 74 and William Wilhelm was right behind with 75.

Barrett Krueger shot a score of 83 and Richard Montoye 86.

The Bulldogs will compete in the D2 state finals at The Fortress in Frankenmuth June 9-10.