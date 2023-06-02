Eat Well and Live Well by Shopping at a Farmers Market
By Traci Husse, STN Writer
Can you visit all of these before the season ends?
Among the infinite reasons to enjoy living in and around western Washtenaw County, one of the best is the abundance of local farmers markets. From Stockbridge and Manchester to Saline and Ypsilanti--together covering almost every day of the week--there is always a well-stocked farmers market nearby.
Most people know farmers markets are filled with local products that are not only fresher and made with greater care than what’s found in a chain store, but also offer more variety in size, shape, color, and flavor. Frequently overheard questions include, ‘What is better than a pint of strawberries picked just this morning?’ and ‘How many blueberries is too many blueberries?’
But the role of farmers markets goes beyond dietary nutrition and supporting small businesses. They also serve as a safe and reliable opportunity for neighbors to connect, relax, and recharge. Many of these are filled with music, activities, storytelling, local history, civic engagement, and learning. According to the Farmers Market Coalition, a nonprofit organization working to support the growth of farmers markets across the country, “Farmers markets support emotional health by creating a cheerful space where people come together for laughter, fellowship, food, and fun.”
Some of the best farmers markets in Michigan happen to be right in our backyard:
Chelsea Farmers Market
In business for more than 25 years, the Chelsea Farmers Market participates in seven different food assistance programs, offering something for everyone. Open twice each week from May through October, this market has everything from apples and asparagus to coffee beans and crafts.
When:
May through October
Saturdays, 8am-1pm
Wednesdays, 1pm-5pm
Where:
Saturdays at Palmer Commons: 304 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118
Wednesdays at Chelsea State Bank parking lot: 1010 S Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118
Accepts:
SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, FMR, Prescription for Health, Senior Project Fresh, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Market Bucks
More Information:
https://www.facebook.com/chelseafarmersmkt/
Dexter Farmers Market
“The Dexter Farmers Market has such a sense of community,” says DFM Manager Marianne Wendt. “We have been adding new vendors along with all our regular favorites, which makes for a full market! Come visit and experience the fun, while shopping and listening to music!”
When:
Saturdays, 8am-1pm, May through October
Tuesdays, 11am-3pm, June through September
Where:
3233 Alpine St, Dexter, MI 48130
Accepts:
SNAP, PEBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Market Bucks
More Information:
https://dextermi.gov/community/farmers_market.php
https://www.facebook.com/cityofdexterfarmersmarket/
Instagram.com/dexter_michigan_farmers_market
Saline Farmers Market
"The Saline Farmers Market is your place for all the freshest local produce, eggs, meat, poultry, honey, maple syrup, breads, baked goods, crafts and more, year-round, we bring an incredible balance of high-quality food and gifts,” says Saline FM Manager Dana Turner-Queen. She continued, “Did you know we have the only weekly indoor farmers market in Washtenaw County? We may not for long! The Saline Indoor Farmers Market is seeking support to keep in business for the 23-24 winter season. Contact us today!"
When:
Summer Market: Saturdays 8am-12pm, May through October
Winter Market: Saturdays 9am-1pm, mid-November through April
Where:
Summer: 100 S Ann Arbor Street, Parking Lot #4, Saline, MI 48176
Winter: Liberty School 7265 N Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI 48176
Accepts:
SNAP, PEBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Project Fresh
More Information:
https://www.cityofsaline.org/departments/farmers_market/index.php
https://www.facebook.com/salinefarmersmarket
More great farmers markets to explore nearby:
Ann Arbor Farmers Market
Opened in 1919 and still going strong, this market is a can’t miss. Organizers are especially excited to revive some community favorites on hiatus since the pandemic. Cooking with EdibleWOW demonstrations take place at 11am on 6/7, 7/12, 8/2 and 9/13. Story Time with Adventure Crate is scheduled for the last Wednesday of every month between June and September from 9am-2pm. Finally, Food Truck Rallies are from 5pm-8pm on the third Wednesday of each month between July and October.
When:
May through December: Saturdays and Wednesdays, 7am-3pm
January through April: Saturdays, 8am-3pm
Where:
315 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Accepts:
SNAP/EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Market Fresh, Senior Market Fresh, Prescription for Health
More Information:
https://www.a2gov.org/departments/Parks-Recreation/parks-places/farmers-market/pages/default.aspx
https://www.facebook.com/a2market/
Dixboro Farmers Market
Connect with fresh food and local history at this charming, must-see market.
When:
Fridays, 3pm-6pm, May through October
Where:
Dixboro Village Green: 5221 Church Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Accepts:
SNAP/ Bridge/EBT/P-EBT, Double Up Food Bucks
More Information:
http://www.dixborofarmersmarket.org/
https://www.facebook.com/DixboroFarmersMarket/
Manchester Farmers Market
"The Manchester Farmers Market is back in Chi Bro Park! Come see us for the freshest local produce, eggs, baked goods and crafts, plus food trucks, live music, and kids’ activities, all with a gorgeous view of historic downtown Manchester."
When:
Thursdays, 3pm-7pm, May through October
Where:
Chi Bro Park: 209 Ann Arbor Street, Manchester, MI 48158
Accepts:
CRC Wooden Nickels, FMR coupons, Senior Market Bucks, Senior Project Fresh, more expected (SNAP, WIC Project Fresh, DUFB)
More Information:
https://www.facebook.com/acornfarmersmarketandcafe
Pittsfield Township Farmers Market
“We’re super excited to welcome back our fabulous returning vendors, new friendly faces with gorgeous local food, and a great lineup of talented musical guests over the season. We’re celebrating the market’s 10th anniversary this year! In addition to our fun outdoor market, we continue to offer online ordering for convenient pick up,” says Pittsfield’s market manager, Tanya Andrews.
When:
Thursdays, 2pm-6pm, June through September (and online!)
Where:
6201 W. Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Accepts:
Bridge Cards, P-EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, Prescription for Health; some vendors accept WIC Project Fresh
More Information:
https://www.pittsfield-mi.gov/760/Farmers-Market
https://www.facebook.com/pittsfieldtwpfarmersmarket/
Stockbridge Open Air Market
“As we begin our 13th year, the Open Air Market is thriving with local food, produce and artisan vendors,” says Suzi Greenway, the certified manager of the market. “We have added Food Trucks the first and second Fridays of each month through September and our Market Music series from 5:30 to 7pm features great local talent. We even provide chairs if you don't bring one! Meet us at the Market!
When:
Fridays, 4pm-7pm, May through October
Where:
Stockbridge Town Square: 125 S Clinton St, Stockbridge, MI 49285
More Information:
https://stockbridgemarket.org/about/
https://www.facebook.com/OpenAirMarketofStockbridge
West Willow Farmers Market
Operated by former US Marines, this farmers market is making a big difference in their community.
When:
Saturdays, 9am-3pm, June 17 through September 16
Where:
2057 Tyler Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48198
More Information:
https://www.facebook.com/WestWillowFarmersMarket/
Westside Farmers Market
Visit this market’s 17th season while you taste, shop, and listen to live, local music.
When:
Thursdays, 3pm-7pm, July 7th through October 6th
Where:
Zingerman's Roadhouse parking lot: 2501 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Accepts:
SNAP/Bridge, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Project Fresh
More Information:
https://www.westsidefarmersmarket.com
https://www.facebook.com/A2WestsideFarmersMarket/
Whitmore Lake Farmers Market
"The Whitmore Lake Farmers Market will be open for its second year in summer 2023!
During construction at the Northfield Community Park, we will temporarily be located at the former WLPS Middle School, 8877 Main Street. Vendors' offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, beef, pork, chicken, cheese, eggs, baked goods, dried herbs and spices, honey, maple syrup, gluten free foods, crafts, art and so much more. This year we will have food trucks and live music at every market, plus kids' activities, lots to do, buy, and taste!"
When:
1st and 3rd Sundays, 10am-2pm, June through October
Where:
8877 Main Street, Whitmore Lake, MI 48189, Former WLPS Middle School (temporary)
Accepts:
Senior Project Fresh, more expected (SNAP, WIC Project Fresh)
More Information:
https://www.twp-northfield.org/community_visitors/farmers_market.php
https://www.facebook.com/whitmorelakefarmersmarket
Ypsilanti Farmers Market
This farmers market is operated by the nonprofit Growing Hope, an organization that has supported the Ypsilanti community for almost two decades.
When:
Saturdays, 9am-1pm, May through October (and online!)
Where:
Freighthouse Market Plaza: 100 Rice St., Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Accepts:
EBT/P-EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, Prescriptions for Health, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Market Fresh
More Information:
https://growinghope.net/programs/farmers-markets/ypsilanti/
https://www.facebook.com/YpsilantiFarmersMarkets/
https://www.instagram.com/ypsimarkets/
https://twitter.com/growingthehope
Additionally, check out these great farm stands nearby:
Acorn Market and Café (Manchester): http://www.acornfarmersmarketcafe.org/
Agricole (Chelsea): https://www.agricolefarmstop.com/
Argus Farm Stop (Ann Arbor): https://www.argusfarmstop.com/
Dexter Mill (Dexter): https://www.dextermill.com/
Jenny’s Farm Stand (Dexter): https://www.jennysfarmstand.com/
Vestergaard Farms (Ann Arbor): https://www.vestergaardfarms.com/
White Lotus Farms (Ann Arbor): https://whitelotusfarms.com/