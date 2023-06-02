Eat Well and Live Well by Shopping at a Farmers Market

By Traci Husse, STN Writer

Can you visit all of these before the season ends?

Among the infinite reasons to enjoy living in and around western Washtenaw County, one of the best is the abundance of local farmers markets. From Stockbridge and Manchester to Saline and Ypsilanti--together covering almost every day of the week--there is always a well-stocked farmers market nearby.

Most people know farmers markets are filled with local products that are not only fresher and made with greater care than what’s found in a chain store, but also offer more variety in size, shape, color, and flavor. Frequently overheard questions include, ‘What is better than a pint of strawberries picked just this morning?’ and ‘How many blueberries is too many blueberries?’

But the role of farmers markets goes beyond dietary nutrition and supporting small businesses. They also serve as a safe and reliable opportunity for neighbors to connect, relax, and recharge. Many of these are filled with music, activities, storytelling, local history, civic engagement, and learning. According to the Farmers Market Coalition, a nonprofit organization working to support the growth of farmers markets across the country, “Farmers markets support emotional health by creating a cheerful space where people come together for laughter, fellowship, food, and fun.”

Some of the best farmers markets in Michigan happen to be right in our backyard:

Chelsea Farmers Market

In business for more than 25 years, the Chelsea Farmers Market participates in seven different food assistance programs, offering something for everyone. Open twice each week from May through October, this market has everything from apples and asparagus to coffee beans and crafts.

When:

May through October

Saturdays, 8am-1pm

Wednesdays, 1pm-5pm

Where:

Saturdays at Palmer Commons: 304 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118

Wednesdays at Chelsea State Bank parking lot: 1010 S Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118

Accepts:

SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, FMR, Prescription for Health, Senior Project Fresh, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Market Bucks

More Information:

https://chelseafarmersmkt.org

https://www.facebook.com/chelseafarmersmkt/

A colorful market display. Photo Chelsea Farmers Market Facebook.

Dexter Farmers Market

“The Dexter Farmers Market has such a sense of community,” says DFM Manager Marianne Wendt. “We have been adding new vendors along with all our regular favorites, which makes for a full market! Come visit and experience the fun, while shopping and listening to music!”

When:

Saturdays, 8am-1pm, May through October

Tuesdays, 11am-3pm, June through September

Where:

3233 Alpine St, Dexter, MI 48130

Accepts:

SNAP, PEBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Market Bucks

More Information:

https://dextermi.gov/community/farmers_market.php

https://www.facebook.com/cityofdexterfarmersmarket/

Instagram.com/dexter_michigan_farmers_market

Twitter.com/@MiFarmers

Saline Farmers Market

"The Saline Farmers Market is your place for all the freshest local produce, eggs, meat, poultry, honey, maple syrup, breads, baked goods, crafts and more, year-round, we bring an incredible balance of high-quality food and gifts,” says Saline FM Manager Dana Turner-Queen. She continued, “Did you know we have the only weekly indoor farmers market in Washtenaw County? We may not for long! The Saline Indoor Farmers Market is seeking support to keep in business for the 23-24 winter season. Contact us today!"

When:

Summer Market: Saturdays 8am-12pm, May through October

Winter Market: Saturdays 9am-1pm, mid-November through April

Where:

Summer: 100 S Ann Arbor Street, Parking Lot #4, Saline, MI 48176

Winter: Liberty School 7265 N Ann Arbor Street, Saline, MI 48176

Accepts:

SNAP, PEBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Project Fresh

More Information:

https://www.cityofsaline.org/departments/farmers_market/index.php

https://www.facebook.com/salinefarmersmarket

Glorious market flowers. Photo Saline Farmers Market Facebook.

More great farmers markets to explore nearby:

Ann Arbor Farmers Market

Opened in 1919 and still going strong, this market is a can’t miss. Organizers are especially excited to revive some community favorites on hiatus since the pandemic. Cooking with EdibleWOW demonstrations take place at 11am on 6/7, 7/12, 8/2 and 9/13. Story Time with Adventure Crate is scheduled for the last Wednesday of every month between June and September from 9am-2pm. Finally, Food Truck Rallies are from 5pm-8pm on the third Wednesday of each month between July and October.

When:

May through December: Saturdays and Wednesdays, 7am-3pm

January through April: Saturdays, 8am-3pm

Where:

315 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Accepts:

SNAP/EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Market Fresh, Senior Market Fresh, Prescription for Health

More Information:

https://www.a2gov.org/departments/Parks-Recreation/parks-places/farmers-market/pages/default.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/a2market/

https://twitter.com/a2market

Dixboro Farmers Market

Connect with fresh food and local history at this charming, must-see market.

When:

Fridays, 3pm-6pm, May through October

Where:

Dixboro Village Green: 5221 Church Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48105

Accepts:

SNAP/ Bridge/EBT/P-EBT, Double Up Food Bucks

More Information:

http://www.dixborofarmersmarket.org/

https://www.facebook.com/DixboroFarmersMarket/

Manchester Farmers Market

"The Manchester Farmers Market is back in Chi Bro Park! Come see us for the freshest local produce, eggs, baked goods and crafts, plus food trucks, live music, and kids’ activities, all with a gorgeous view of historic downtown Manchester."

When:

Thursdays, 3pm-7pm, May through October

Where:

Chi Bro Park: 209 Ann Arbor Street, Manchester, MI 48158

Accepts:

CRC Wooden Nickels, FMR coupons, Senior Market Bucks, Senior Project Fresh, more expected (SNAP, WIC Project Fresh, DUFB)

More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/acornfarmersmarketandcafe

Pittsfield Township Farmers Market

“We’re super excited to welcome back our fabulous returning vendors, new friendly faces with gorgeous local food, and a great lineup of talented musical guests over the season. We’re celebrating the market’s 10th anniversary this year! In addition to our fun outdoor market, we continue to offer online ordering for convenient pick up,” says Pittsfield’s market manager, Tanya Andrews.

When:

Thursdays, 2pm-6pm, June through September (and online!)

Where:

6201 W. Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Accepts:

Bridge Cards, P-EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, Prescription for Health; some vendors accept WIC Project Fresh

More Information:

https://www.pittsfield-mi.gov/760/Farmers-Market

https://www.facebook.com/pittsfieldtwpfarmersmarket/

Stockbridge Open Air Market

“As we begin our 13th year, the Open Air Market is thriving with local food, produce and artisan vendors,” says Suzi Greenway, the certified manager of the market. “We have added Food Trucks the first and second Fridays of each month through September and our Market Music series from 5:30 to 7pm features great local talent. We even provide chairs if you don't bring one! Meet us at the Market!

When:

Fridays, 4pm-7pm, May through October

Where:

Stockbridge Town Square: 125 S Clinton St, Stockbridge, MI 49285

More Information:

https://stockbridgemarket.org/about/

https://www.facebook.com/OpenAirMarketofStockbridge

West Willow Farmers Market

Operated by former US Marines, this farmers market is making a big difference in their community.

When:

Saturdays, 9am-3pm, June 17 through September 16

Where:

2057 Tyler Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48198

More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/WestWillowFarmersMarket/

Westside Farmers Market

Visit this market’s 17th season while you taste, shop, and listen to live, local music.

When:

Thursdays, 3pm-7pm, July 7th through October 6th

Where:

Zingerman's Roadhouse parking lot: 2501 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Accepts:

SNAP/Bridge, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Project Fresh

More Information:

https://www.westsidefarmersmarket.com

https://www.facebook.com/A2WestsideFarmersMarket/

https://twitter.com/wsfma2

Whitmore Lake Farmers Market

"The Whitmore Lake Farmers Market will be open for its second year in summer 2023!

During construction at the Northfield Community Park, we will temporarily be located at the former WLPS Middle School, 8877 Main Street. Vendors' offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, beef, pork, chicken, cheese, eggs, baked goods, dried herbs and spices, honey, maple syrup, gluten free foods, crafts, art and so much more. This year we will have food trucks and live music at every market, plus kids' activities, lots to do, buy, and taste!"

When:

1st and 3rd Sundays, 10am-2pm, June through October

Where:

8877 Main Street, Whitmore Lake, MI 48189, Former WLPS Middle School (temporary)

Accepts:

Senior Project Fresh, more expected (SNAP, WIC Project Fresh)

More Information:

https://www.twp-northfield.org/community_visitors/farmers_market.php

https://www.facebook.com/whitmorelakefarmersmarket

Ypsilanti Farmers Market

This farmers market is operated by the nonprofit Growing Hope, an organization that has supported the Ypsilanti community for almost two decades.

When:

Saturdays, 9am-1pm, May through October (and online!)

Where:

Freighthouse Market Plaza: 100 Rice St., Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Accepts:

EBT/P-EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, Prescriptions for Health, WIC Project Fresh, Senior Market Fresh

More Information:

https://growinghope.net/programs/farmers-markets/ypsilanti/

https://www.facebook.com/YpsilantiFarmersMarkets/

https://www.instagram.com/ypsimarkets/

https://twitter.com/growingthehope

Additionally, check out these great farm stands nearby:

Acorn Market and Café (Manchester): http://www.acornfarmersmarketcafe.org/

Agricole (Chelsea): https://www.agricolefarmstop.com/

Argus Farm Stop (Ann Arbor): https://www.argusfarmstop.com/

Dexter Mill (Dexter): https://www.dextermill.com/

Jenny’s Farm Stand (Dexter): https://www.jennysfarmstand.com/

Vestergaard Farms (Ann Arbor): https://www.vestergaardfarms.com/

White Lotus Farms (Ann Arbor): https://whitelotusfarms.com/