Sun Times Needs Your Help to Make This Graduation Picture Perfect!

Hey there memory makers! Get ready to show off your graduation moments in all their glory! The Sun Times News wants to give a big shout-out to graduates, and we need your help to do it. Capture the excitement of your senior's big day and the awesome graduation festivities happening this weekend. Share your best photos with us, and we'll do our best to feature as many as we can in our June 7th edition. While we can't promise to print every single one, we'll make sure to showcase a stunning selection both in print and online. So, grab your cameras and let's make this graduation celebration one for the books!

Photos should be submitted via email to: photos@thesuntimesnews.com

Text should include:

Caption: (Who is in the photo, where is it, and what is happening)

Photo Credit: (Who took the photo)

See the example above.