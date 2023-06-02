6-02-2023 3:26pm
Weekly Road Work, June 5 - 11
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor, Northfield
|Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 15 - June 8
|Augusta
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 30 - June 8
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 7 - 20
|Bridgewater
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 1 - 16
|City of Dexter
|Main St Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Jeffords St
|Lane restrictions
|May 30 - June 13
|Countywide
|US-12
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 1 - 16
|Dexter
|N. Territorial Rd Bridge, over Huron River, between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron River Dr
|Lane restrictions
|June 6 - 17
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Railroad Tracks to Twp Line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - June 8
|Lima
|Wylie Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Twp Line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - June 8
|Lodi
|Saline Waterworks Rd between Dell Rd and East to end of pavement
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 15 - June 8
|Lodi
|Unpaved Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 30 - June 8
|Lyndon
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Manchester
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 22 - June 6 (extended)
|Northfield
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 30 - June 8
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|Feb. 15 - June 30
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 6 - Sept.
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|April 10 - June 9
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd
|Road closure
|April 24 - Sept.
|Saline
|Township-wide
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 1 - 16
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 1 - Nov. 15
|Scio
|Huron River Dr Bridge, over Huron River, between River Pines Dr and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 30 - June 13
|Sharon
|Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 5 - 8
|Sylvan
|Unpaved Primary and Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 5 - 15
|Sylvan
|Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd
|Road closure
|April 17 - July 1
|Sylvan
|Various roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|April 3 - mid July
|Sylvan
|Kilmer Rd between Notten Rd and Hoppe Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|May 15 - June 8
|York
|Willis Rd Bridge, between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd, over US-23
|Bridge closure
|March 10 - June 18
|York
|Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23
|Ramp closure
|March 10 - June 18
|Ypsilanti
|Georgina St between Grove Rd and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|May - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd
|Road closure
|May 12 - July
|Ypsilanti
|Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr
|Daytime lane closure
|June - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St
|Daytime lane closure
|May - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Textile Rd between Huron River Dr and Bridge Rd
|Lane restrictions
|June 6 - 9
|Ypsilanti
|Textile Rd between Stony Creek Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Lane restrictions
|June 6 - 9