Weekly Road Work, June 5 - 11

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor, Northfield Joy Rd between Earhart Rd and Dixboro Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - June 8

Augusta Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 30 - June 8

Bridgewater Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 7 - 20

Bridgewater Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 1 - 16

City of Dexter Main St Bridge, over Mill Creek, between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Jeffords St Lane restrictions May 30 - June 13

Countywide US-12 Intermittent lane restrictions June 1 - 16

Dexter N. Territorial Rd Bridge, over Huron River, between Dexter-Pinckney Rd and Huron River Dr Lane restrictions June 6 - 17

Lima Dancer Rd between Railroad Tracks to Twp Line Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - June 8

Lima Wylie Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Twp Line Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - June 8

Lodi Saline Waterworks Rd between Dell Rd and East to end of pavement Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - June 8

Lodi Unpaved Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 30 - June 8

Lyndon Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Manchester Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 22 - June 6 (extended)

Northfield Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions May 30 - June 8

Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and US-12 Road closure Feb. 15 - June 30

Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure March 6 - Sept.

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure April 10 - June 9

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Carpenter Rd and Crane Rd Road closure April 24 - Sept.

Saline Township-wide Intermittent lane restrictions June 1 - 16

Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closure April 1 - Nov. 15

Scio Huron River Dr Bridge, over Huron River, between River Pines Dr and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closures May 30 - June 13

Sharon Meyers Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 5 - 8

Sylvan Unpaved Primary and Local Rds Intermittent lane restrictions June 5 - 15

Sylvan Sibley Rd between Conway Rd and Bush Rd Road closure April 17 - July 1

Sylvan Various roads throughout the township Intermittent lane restrictions April 3 - mid July

Sylvan Kilmer Rd between Notten Rd and Hoppe Rd Intermittent lane restrictions May 15 - June 8

York Willis Rd Bridge, between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd, over US-23 Bridge closure March 10 - June 18

York Eastbound Willis Rd on ramp to northbound US-23 Ramp closure March 10 - June 18

Ypsilanti Georgina St between Grove Rd and Service Dr Daytime lane closure May - Nov.

Ypsilanti Michigan Ave between I-94 and Hewitt Rd Road closure May 12 - July

Ypsilanti Levona St between Janet Ave and Service Dr Daytime lane closure June - Nov.

Ypsilanti Grove Rd between Arthur St and Emerick St Daytime lane closure May - Nov.

Ypsilanti Textile Rd between Huron River Dr and Bridge Rd Lane restrictions June 6 - 9