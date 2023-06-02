Chelsea Garden Club Blooms with First Ever Plant-a-Palooza

Blossoms at the ready, the Chelsea Area Garden Club (CAGC) is digging deep to bring you the first ever "Plant-a-Palooza - Garden Treasures" sale on the vibrant morning of Saturday, June 10, from 9 am to 12 pm. The horticultural extravaganza is set to burst into bloom on the lot of Chelsea State Bank, situated just a stone's throw away from the charming Old US 12-South Main St.

The event promises an array of budding treasures to satisfy even the most discerning green thumbs. Expect a garden lover's dream filled with plants that whisper in the language of petals, handy tools that can help you work your magic in the soil, pots as homes for your leafy companions, books bursting with horticultural wisdom, and a myriad of other gently used garden delights.

Every penny raised from this verdant affair will be directed toward the fertile fields of the CAGC grants and scholarship program.

Note to all budding buyers: only cash and checks can be taken as donations.

The Chelsea Area Garden Club, nurturing plant love since its foundation on October 20, 1997, is a dedicated fellowship of green-hearted folks. Its mission? To grow knowledge about horticulture, sprinkle beauty throughout the city, and create a bustling social network of plant enthusiasts.

The Club meets in person from September to May on the second Monday of the month at the lovely Chelsea First United Methodist Church to explore sustainable horticulture and conservation practices. Check their website for the latest buzz on meeting information.

This year, the Club is planting seeds of generosity with scholarships and grants. One lucky Chelsea High School Senior, boasting an impressive green thumb and a passion for outdoor community projects, has bagged a scholarship. Meanwhile, three community projects have won grants. The St. Louis Center for Exceptional Children and Adults will cultivate resident-maintained gardens. Faith in Action will redevelop their landscape for pollinators. And finally, the Chelsea Senior Citizens Activities Center is poised to grow its Intergenerational Garden. This bouquet of initiatives is all set to bloom, adding more color to our community and promoting a greener, healthier lifestyle.

So, if you're free this June 10, why not pop down to the Plant-a-Palooza and dig into the joy of gardening while supporting these beautiful causes?

Photo: CGC website