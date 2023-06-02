5 Healthy Towns Foundation posts job opening for new Action Team Facilitator position

From 5HF

5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) is accepting applications for a part-time Action Team Facilitator to support its One Big Thing initiative. This position will serve as the point person for three community Action Teams and will coordinate their work with action team leads from the Foundation, Chelsea Hospital, Michigan Medicine, and Washtenaw County Community Mental Health. It is a two-year grant-funded position.

Under the direction of the Community Outreach Coordinator, the Action Team Facilitator will guide the work of Action Teams focusing on isolation, access to mental health resources, and alcohol and other substances pertaining to mental well-being. One Big Thing, launched in 2019, focuses on the prevention of mental health crisis in the region, including youth and adults in Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge.

The ideal candidate possesses strong intercultural skills and group process skills and uses empathy and objectivity to engage with a wide audience, including health care professionals, volunteers, non-profit leaders, school district staff, faith-based and business community members, and those with lived experience.

To apply for this position, please send a cover letter, resume, and two references to Lori Kintz Lori@5healthytowns.org and Sheila Gillman, sheila@5healthytowns.org.

The application deadline is June 19, 2023 (or until filled). The job description is listed below and you can also view it at 5healthytowns.org

Job Title: ONE BIG THING – ACTION TEAM FACILITATOR

.5 FTE – 5 Healthy Towns Foundation – this is a grant funded two-year assignment

Non-Exempt employee

Tentative Start Date: July 10, 2023

Review Date: 7/2024

Position Summary: The One Big Thing Action Team Facilitator serves as the community coalition facilitator for (3) Action Teams as directed by One Big Thing, whose mission is to promote opportunities for connections, optimism, resilience, and engagement and address mental health crisis in the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation region. Under the direction of the 5HF Community Resource Coordinator, the Action Team Facilitator will coordinate the coalitions in implementation of evidenced-based programming, policies and strategies that target social determinants of health related to social isolation, barriers to accessing resources, and alcohol and other substance use. The ideal candidate possesses strong intercultural skills and uses empathy and objectivity to engage with a wide audience, including health care professionals, volunteers, non-profit leaders, school district staff, faith-based and business community members, and those with lived experience.

Qualifications:

· The Action Team Facilitator will have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, master's preferred, with concentration in public health, social work, education, psychology and /or community planning and organization.

· Training and experience in mental health programming is preferred but not required.

· Strong experience with virtual meeting management and Microsoft Office products including Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint required.

· Excellent time management, project management, and organizational skills

· Enthusiasm and ability to work independently and with diverse team members.

· Able to attend occasional weekend and/or evening meetings.

Essential Functions and Responsibilities:

Organizes, plans, and facilitates the chart of work of OBT Actions Teams, including but not limited to, monthly Action Team meetings, community events and other related OBT activities, in coordination with the assigned co-leaders.

Attends all required and related meetings, including but not limited to One Big Thing meetings including 5HF staff meetings, Stewardship Council quarterly meetings, Core Team meetings, all Action Team monthly meetings, appropriate community organization meetings.

Facilitates relationship-building with key community stakeholders to raise awareness of and increase participation in the Action Team process.

Demonstrates exceptional organizational skills to manage multiple tasks and project deadlines, including expertise in the use of facilitation tools to run online, offline and hybrid workshops.

Uses data-driven decisions to guide Action Team decision making, including regular updates to the Logic Model.

Maintains organized and accessible Action Team documents including meeting agendas, minutes, summaries, data reports.

Maintains good rapport and cooperative relationships with stakeholders. Is flexible and helps to identify problems, offer solutions, and participate in their resolution.

Facilitates inclusion and participation by demonstrating excellent group process skills.

Other assignments defined by Action Teams and 5HF staff.

Work Environment:

This position will work on-site in Chelsea, Michigan and in the community up to 20 hours per week.

May be required to lift and transport materials to meetings.

Reliable transportation required.

